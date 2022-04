In an unassuming town in England, more than 100,000 daffodils have begun blooming again, as they have each spring since they were first planted several years ago. The beautiful flowers are part of a generous gift from Keith Owens, a Canadian millionaire who planned to settle down in Sidmouth, Devon, located in the southwest of the country. Owens, an immensely successful banker, left his life savings of £2.3 million (approximately $3 million) to a local voluntary conservation society in the area. The Sidmouth Civic Society used part of his donation to plant 153,000 flowers, including snowdrops, daffodils and crocus bulbs, Good News Network reports.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO