Public Safety

Police Looking for Driver Who Fled Accident in Bonnechere Valley

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA single vehicle accident in the Township of Bonnechere Valley is raising questions from police. Namely, they want to know where the...

Complex

Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old

Investigators have identified a DNA sample in connection with the 2004 disappearance of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland, per CBS News. Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect. According to authorities, the teen is believed to be a victim of foul play.
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
Ok Magazine

Woman Who Fatally Tossed Broadway Vocal Coach Barbara Maier Gustern To The Ground Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for the killing of Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself into authorities and was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, March 22, after she fatally shoved the 87-year-old woman to the ground. Gustern was getting into a cab outside of her Chelsea residence at the time of the attack.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
Wichita Eagle

Police identify 9-year-old boy who died in accident on Kellogg

Wichita police have identified the boy who died in an accident Saturday night as 9-year-old Armani Saucedo of Wichita, police said in a news release. Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Armani and his father, who was driving a 2007 white Ford Focus, were in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Seneca, police spokesperson Paul Cruz said in an email. Police did not identify the 27-year-old father.
MLive

4 injured in school bus crash involving SUV driven by teen

CHARLEVOIX TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a Chevy Equinox driven by a teen on Monday morning, March 14, 9&10 News reports. A Charlevoix-Emmet ISD bus was traveling northbound on US-31 near Boyne City Road around...
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Drunk driver crashed, fled the scene

A suspected drunk driver crashed and drove off from the crash site in north Laredo, according to an arrest affidavit. Noell Elianne Ntakirutimana, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle. On March 18, Ntakirutimana was driving a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 when she failed to yield the right of way from a private drive in the 10200 block of McPherson Road and was struck by a 2014 Volkswagen Passat. Ntakirutimana then drove off south on McPherson. Police officers located her in the 9800 block of McPherson and pulled her over. Authorities said she had an odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and also had slurred speech. She had trouble maintaining her balance as she stepped out of the vehicle, according to court documents. "Ms. Ntakirutimana stated she left the scene of the collision because she was trying to get home. Ms. Ntakirutimana submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and exhibited multiple cues of intoxication and refused to give a sample of her breath for analysis" states the affidavit.
Miami Herald

Motorcyclist killed after ramming into back of 18-wheeler, Louisiana police say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
WGAL

Harrisburg police looking for parolee who has disappeared

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for a woman who is on parole and has disappeared. Khanyae Kendall, 23, was sentenced to five to 12 years in prison for vehicular homicide and homicide by vehicle while under the influence. Prosecutors said Kendall was high on PCP and driving...
