Wilmington, DE

Ask the Home Expert: Kurtz Rug and Home

By Main Line Today
mainlinetoday.com
 18 hours ago

Beauty in the Unexpected: Designing a Space That Inspires & Delights. Designing a home you love can sometimes feel overwhelming. You want your home to be lovely, but you also want it to reflect your family and your lives. With a few simple tips, you can get started on designing a...

mainlinetoday.com

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. "Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic," says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. "We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugs#Art#Kurtz Collection
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don't usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It's why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

11 Rattan Headboards That'll Add Some Boho Flair to Your Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to finding the right headboard for you, the search can seem daunting. From plush upholstered picks and wooden works of art to stunning metal designs and headboards that double as storage space, the options are seemingly endless. However, there's one style of headboards we haven't talked about yet: the super-stylish rattan headboard. It's no secret that rattan has been having a moment (nor that we're big fans of the classic earthy material here at Apartment Therapy). Adding a bit of bohemian flair to any space, rattan is beloved for its charm and instant eye-catching appeal. So, naturally, it makes sense that this material would be used to create some truly stunning headboards. After all, what is a headboard if not a bedroom statement piece? Below, we rounded up 11 of the best rattan headboards you can get today. Trust us, after taking a look at these picks, you'll hop on the rattan bandwagon, too.
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Cheer Up Your Home with Our Favorite Spring 2022 Decor

Fresh, verdant, bright, and cheerful, spring decor has a way of infusing our homes with a sense of optimism. This year's collections from retailers like Anthropologie, West Elm, and the independent designers at Etsy draw from 2022's most refreshing trends, as well as enduring traditional materials and styles. Here are some of our favorites:
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Make Your Backyard Time Even Better With This Outdoor Furniture and Decor from Grandin Road

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. The perfect backyard looks different for everyone. For some, it's walking out the back door to an overflowing garden and a view of rolling hills; for others, it's sliding open a balcony door to a few precious square feet of space in the city. Whatever your alfresco visions consist of, Grandin Road is here to make them a (very stylish) reality.
SHOPPING
WPRI

Expert shares tips for a healthy home

DIY expert and licensed contractor, Skip Bedell, shares tips to keep your home healthy. www.SkipBedell.com, www.filtrete.com and kingwaterfiltration.com. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Affordable Amazon Find Helps Me Sleep Comfortably and Gave My Bedroom and Instant Makeover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Lately, I've been super into versatile bedding. I've looked into throw blankets that can be used as an extra layer for coziness, this pillow that can be firmer or softer by flipping it inside out, and I've had my eye on this quilt for a couple of months now. Surprisingly, what didn't come to mind right away were reversible comforters and blankets — until a few weeks ago. I've been trying out this Washed Cotton Reversible Duvet Set from Mildly Home, and it's a lightweight and snuggly find that's a great fit for transitional weather (aka right now).
SHOPPING
WGN TV

Best reading pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you're ready to cozy up with a good book, a reading pillow can offer the perfect amount of support to keep you turning pages all night long. However, choosing a pillow that suits your body takes a bit of planning. There are many factors to consider, including style, materials, size and features. If you're looking to make a reading nook with a comfortable, functional and affordable reading pillow, mittaGonG Shredded Foam Reading Pillow with Detachable Neck Roll is a versatile choice.
LIFESTYLE

