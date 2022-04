North Carolina has been an underdog for nearly the entire NCAA tournament, and nothing is changing heading into the national championship game. The Tar Heels are a four-point underdog to Kansas at DraftKings Sportsbook, marking the fourth time in six tournament games the oddsmakers have pegged them to lose. The No. 8 seed has defeated Baylor, UCLA and rival Duke already in this tournament as underdogs.

