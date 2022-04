Baskin & Phelps were joined by former Cleveland Cavalier great and UNC Tar Heel Brad Daugherty! They talked about the Cavs current struggles, Darius Garland's leadership, the NBA play-in tournament, and the comparisons between his Cavs teams and the present day Cavs.

Tune into Baskin & Phelps on 92.3 The Fan, weekdays from 10am-2pm. Or download the free Audacy app to listen anywhere!