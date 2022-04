JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They’re good. They’re young. They’re only getting better. The Baldwin softball team is off to an 11-1 start this season and ranked No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 6. The Indians have all of two seniors and are very much poised to turn in the best season in program history if they keep this early season pace up.

BALDWIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO