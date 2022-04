(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Jeffrey M. Carley, 53, formerly of Treynor, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. Following his prison term, Carley will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,364,163.02 in restitution to the victims. Carley pleaded guilty to Wire Fraud on October 22, 2021.

