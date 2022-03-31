ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclusky, ND

McLean Sheridan water district receives loan

By Editorials
Minot Daily News
 2 days ago

BISMARCK – McLean Sheridan Rural Water District was awarded a loan of just over $1 million through the Drinking Water State Revolving...

www.minotdailynews.com

