ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CIF sanctions Oak Ridge High School in wake of racist incident

By Staff Report
goldcountrymedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Ridge High School is on probation by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section after a student made racist sounds at a high school girls soccer game against Buchanon High School earlier this month, according to a statement released by the CIF last week. The CIF imposed six...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Hopkinton High School Boys Locker Rooms To Be Locked After School Following ‘Unsanitary, Destructive’ Incidents

HOPKINTON (CBS) — The boys’ locker rooms at Hopkinton High School will now be locked after school following behavior described by the school’s principal as “unsanitary, destructive, and inappropriate.” Principal Evan Bishop says the repairs to the boys locker room after these incidents have been expensive. “This behavior has recently cost the district significant money in repairs, and it creates unnecessary–and frankly disgusting–work for our custodians, who should not need to deal with this type of behavior,” he wrote in a letter this afternoon. According to Bishop, a warning was sent via email by the school’s Athletic Director about locking the team rooms and locker rooms after school if inappropriate behavior continued. The principal said another incident was reported 24 hours after the warning. Coaches will now need to unlock the locker room in order for their athletes to get changed and students not on a spring sports team will not be allowed to use the locker room after school.
HOPKINTON, MA
Pioneer Press

Woodbury: Threat locks down East Ridge High School

A report that a student at East Ridge High School in Woodbury may have brought a weapon to school prompted a brief lockdown late Wednesday morning. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. and “was taken care of within minutes,” principal Jim Smokrovich wrote in an initial email to parents. “The building is safe.”
WOODBURY, MN
KESQ News Channel 3

Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy evacuated due to gas leak

Students at Shadow Hills High School & Desert Ridge Academy in Indio were released from class following a natural gas leak on campus. Parents are being notified by the school district. At 11:00 am, students from Desert Ridge Academy and Shadow Hills High School will be released.DRA students will be released to parents or authorized The post Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy evacuated due to gas leak appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#School Principal#Racial Injustice#Racism#Oak Ridge High School#Sac Joaquin Section#Buchanon High School
Bakersfield Now

Garces boys soccer team honored for state championship win

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friday morning, the Garces Memorial High School boys soccer team was honored on the campus quad for their recent state championship win. Friends and family came out to celebrate, as State Assemblyman, Vince Fong, presented the team with certificates, and challenge coins. "The fact that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy