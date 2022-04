The 32-year-old mom testified on Wednesday that one child weighed less than five pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died. The mother reportedly admitted that she along with her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s parents starved and tortured the girls intentionally. She revealed how she would often withhold food from the girls. The girls were reportedly punished for no actual reason, according to the mother. The girls acted like normal children and acted and behaved like normal children.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO