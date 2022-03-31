ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

61% of Americans Won't Have Guests If They Think Their Home Doesn't Smell Good

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a OnePoll survey on behalf...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Goblin Mode: Does It Have To Be A Dirty Secret That Women Don't Wear Makeup And Heels At Home?

Goblin Mode has been doing the rounds on social media and loads of people have been googling what, exactly, it is. There’s plenty of takeaways on the internet. The i says It’s ‘The day where you’re wearing tracksuit bottoms, a pair of pants you’ve owned since 2009, your hair scraped back in a bun and skin covered with a thin layer of invisible but very real grime.’
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tracey Folly

Her husband didn't know she was cheating until she had a baby with a door-to-door meat salesman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family and I enjoyed home milk delivery. The milkman dropped off glass bottles filled with milk and cream at our doorstep twice a week. In the winter, the milk and cream froze before we woke up and brought them inside. In the summer, we had to be careful to retrieve the dairy products before they spoiled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Smells#Onepoll#Scentsy#Buzz60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
95.7 KEZJ

Would You Freak Out: Live Bugs Found Hiding in Your Hair?

What would you do? What would you do if someone told you that you had a spider in your beard or hair? What if you were the person that saw the spider, would you tell the person or just scream? I for one am terrified of them, but this is a real situation that happened in my household recently. For anyone afraid of spiders, especially the one with the beard or hair, it is a nightmare situation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Cranky neighbour's seething note divides opinion after asking mum to keep her kids quiet when playing footy outside and slamming an 'illegal' caravan in her yard

A cantankerous neighbour has written a note addressed to 'number 19' in a bid to quieten down their children and remove the 'illegal' caravan in their front yard but opinions are split over whether it's warranted. The anonymous neighbour's note was posted in the WA Incident Alerts Facebook group by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

'Secret poor' man flies first class, shares hilarious insights: 'Fancy stuff be wasted on rich people'

Some of us may never step foot on a plane, let alone in the first class cabin. However, one social media user was lucky enough to experience that. As part of his work, Imgur user Everythingiscomingupmilhouse had the opportunity to fly first class. Instead of keeping the adventure to himself, he decided to share what his experience was like online. From the indulgent meal and free swag bag, to how difficult it is to be a flight attendant, the user gave us all a look into what flying first class is really like, Bored Panda reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy