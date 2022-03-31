Fiddling on the roof, racing on the short track, and dining with Shakespeare. You can do it all this week. Plus country comedy and Western swing to top it off. All in this week’s What’s Booming: No Excuse for Fiddling Around or Being Bored

Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!

Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond

Carrington is a comic, a singer and an actor. But above it all, he’s quite the entertainer. (Mature audiences only.)

Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. at Richmond Raceway Complex, Richmond

The 67th annual spring NASCAR cup series race culminates a weekend of fast-paced track action.

Fiddler on the Roof

Tuesday, April 5 through Sunday, April 10 at the Altria Theater

You don’t have to be a rich man to enjoy this new touring company production of this treasured musical.

Dining With Shakespeare

Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at Agecroft Hall, Richmond

Okay, so you’re not actually going to be dining, but you will be touring the dining hall and kitchen at Agecroft Hall and learning about the culinary customs during Shakespeare’s lifetime.

Asleep at the Wheel

Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Beacon Theatre, Hopewell

If you’ve been hankering for some good ol’ honky tonk and Western swing, this is the show. These guys have been entertaining fans for half a century.

Check with individual venues for COVID-19 policies.

