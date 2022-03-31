ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockport, OH

Real estate, firearms, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

4330 HANSON HILL ROAD (WINDSOR TOWNSHIP ROAD 178) SR 60 NORTH OF BEVERLY 5 MILES THEN LEFT (WEST) ON SR 266 FOR 1.6 MILES, THEN RIGHT ON WINDSOR TWP RD 178 HANSEN HILL ROAD & 1.4 MILES TO AUCTION LOCATION. REAL ESTATE: 23.80 ACRES; WINDSOR TOWNSHIP; MORGAN LOCAL SCHOOL...

www.farmanddairy.com

SAN ANGELO, TX
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Construction equipment, dozers, tools, trucks, excavator, and misc.

After 60 years in the mining and construction business, the Anderson Companies are selling the remaining Excavator, Trucks (Dump/Semi/Pickup), Trailers, Equipment, Construction Tools, & Supplies. Farm and Dairy Cover Section. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15 mi east of Erie, just north of I-86 exit 3).
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Consignment auction – Equipment and vehicles, shop, garage and more.

Equipment/vehicles: *New Idea 323 single row corn picker with good paint in working condition;. *New Idea 310 single row corn picker in working condition;. *1985 International w/9 liter IDI motor 2 speed rear end with utility box, air compressor, and crane;. *3 Point Fertilizer Spreader. Shop/Garage Items: table saw 10”...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Tyler FFA takes top spots at state sale

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va — Members of the Tyler FFA chapter placed well at the West Virginia State Ham and Bacon sale at Cedar Lakes, March 13-15. Garrett Ammons exhibited the state grand champion ham. It sold for $11,500 to Kroger.The state grand champion bacon was exhibited by Elizabeth Paden. It sold for $3,000 to Pierson Lumber. The state reserve champion bacon, exhibited by Haydon Ammons, sold for $1,080 to Union Bank.
POLITICS
Farm and Dairy

Household, equipment, outdoor, and misc.

(LUNCHSTAND OPENS AT 4:00 P.M.) The following merchandise will sell as a fundraiser. Household Items: Lifetime Tables, Lifetime Chairs, 8’ Wooden folding leg benches, Local made furniture, La-Z-Boy Recliner, Fire Extinguishers, Case Farm Chicken, Fresh Hog Meat, Angus Ground Beef, knotted comforter made by 8th grade girls. Equipment, Tools...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Tyler County, W.Va. ham and bacon sale

Buyer: Eric Vincent, candidate for Tyler County Commissioner. Tyler FFA scholarship ham sold for $1,900 to Middlebourne Galaxy. Tyler FFA scholarship bacon sold for $1,500 to Mary L. Dotson. Total of items sold for the scholarship fund: $6,725.25.
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Hydraulic excavators, skid steers, boom lift, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 4 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: Komatsu PC200LC-6, 2013 Kubota KX91,. 2013 JD 27D, 2017 Takeuchi TB240, 2 MOTOR GRADERS: Huber, Puckett 510D, 2 RUBBER TIRED. LOADERS: Cat 924G, Cat 920, CRAWLER TRACTOR: Cat D5GXL, 2 ASPHALT ROLLERS: IR DA50,. Bomag Double Drum, RUBBER TRACKED SKID STEER: 2018 Takeuchi TL8, 3...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Firearms, air guns, accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions:. From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW:...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, skid loaders, manure truck, and misc.

(6) Late Model Tractors, (3) Skid loaders, JD Windrower, JD SP Harvester, JD Combine,. Including – (6) Nice Tractors: JD 8235R, 4WD, Full Cab w/ Buddy Seat, AC, Comes with Rear Duals, 2800 Hrs, S/N-064243, Real Nice!!; Case IH MX305, 4WD, Full Cab, Pwr. Shift, With Front & Rear Duals, Shows 3300 Hrs, S/N-08658, Has Grouser AG 220 -14’ Hyd. Angle Blade -Note- Blade Will Be Offered Separately & Together w/ Tractor; Case IH 3pth Weight Bar Set For Bunks, w/ Lg Weight & (18) Suitcase Wts, Real Nice Unit; JD 8100, 4WD, Full Cab, Rear Duals, Power Shift, 12k Hours, Runs Well; NH 6070, 4WD, Full Cab, 4650 Hrs, S/N-BD12663, Real Nice; Kubota M135GX, 4WD w/ Full Cab, Left Hand Reverser, 3700 Hrs; New Holland 7810, 4WD Tractor, Fender w/ ROPS Canopy w/ Allied 695 Quik Tach Loader, 4200 Hrs; Self Propelled Harvester & Combine: JD 7300 4WD, Self-Propelled Harvester, S/N-506730, 640B Hay Pickup Head, 6-Row Hyd Fold Rotary Corn Head –Note– Chopper & Heads Will Be Offered Separately & Together; JD 9500, 4WD Combine, JD 643 Late Model 6-Row Corn Head, Late Model 915B Grain Platform, Note- Will Be Offered Separate & Together;
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, combines, antiques, and misc.

Location: 16576 US Hwy 127, Alvordton, OH 43501 just south of US 20. Note: John has decided to retire from farming. Many pieces bought new. Equipment questions call John at 567-239-9483. Join us live onsite or bid online! Details, photos and online bidding at freyauctions.com. Terms: Pay in full sale day by cash or guaranteed funds. VISA/MC/ AMEX/Discover with 3% fee. 3% Online bidding fee. All items sold as-is, where-is.
ALVORDTON, OH

