JetBlue Technology Ventures and Geneva Airport talk startup engagement and innovation culture at FTE Innovation & Startup Hub Virtual Event

The future of businesses lies in their ability to integrate technology in new and better ways. From simple technologies like online banking to more advanced AI-driven algorithms, the pervasiveness of tech operations management has turned on its head. Implementing the right technologies allows companies to streamline their offerings and reduce the long-term overhead. Modern technologies even help with hiring, finding customers and improving the overall business model. The data paints a clear picture of the relationship between operations management and technology. Customers enjoy the improved communication, employees appreciate the efficiency, and management approves of increased profits.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO