Clinton, OH

Real estate offered in 2 parcels, and misc.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffered In 2 Parcels – Northwest LSD – Summit County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 2816 SERFASS RD., CLINTON, OH 44216 Directions: From I-76 take SR 21 south for 7 miles, turn east on Clinton Rd. .6 miles, turn north onto Taylor Rd. for .3 miles then...

Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

2 Parcels of land, shotguns, handguns, and misc.

Parcel #2 – 8.79-Acre Vacant Open/Wooded Corner Lot W/ Hilltop Views. Also Selling: Bobcat T190 Skid Loader – NH Tractor – 3pt Equip – Kubota RTV. EZGo Golf Cart – Firearms – Ammunition – Assorted Sporting Goods – Tools. Absolute Auction, seller...
MINERVA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Household, equipment, outdoor, and misc.

(LUNCHSTAND OPENS AT 4:00 P.M.) The following merchandise will sell as a fundraiser. Household Items: Lifetime Tables, Lifetime Chairs, 8’ Wooden folding leg benches, Local made furniture, La-Z-Boy Recliner, Fire Extinguishers, Case Farm Chicken, Fresh Hog Meat, Angus Ground Beef, knotted comforter made by 8th grade girls. Equipment, Tools...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, outdoor kitchenette, and misc.

Pick Up Location: 625 Dutch Valley Drive NE, Sugarcreek Ohio 44681. Pick Up Date: All items must be removed by April 15th. Preview: Monday Through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Complete Kitchen Cabinets. Kitchen Appliances | Kitchenette. Bathroom Vanity Cabinets | Countertops. Outdoor Kitchenette. Items Include: Kitchen cabinets; Kitchen...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Construction equipment, dozers, tools, trucks, excavator, and misc.

After 60 years in the mining and construction business, the Anderson Companies are selling the remaining Excavator, Trucks (Dump/Semi/Pickup), Trailers, Equipment, Construction Tools, & Supplies. Farm and Dairy Cover Section. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Consignment auction – Equipment and vehicles, shop, garage and more.

Equipment/vehicles: *New Idea 323 single row corn picker with good paint in working condition;. *New Idea 310 single row corn picker in working condition;. *1985 International w/9 liter IDI motor 2 speed rear end with utility box, air compressor, and crane;. *3 Point Fertilizer Spreader. Shop/Garage Items: table saw 10”...
SHOPPING

