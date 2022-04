The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton finally has her peach as a full-time cast member. She's been a friend to the show since Season 4. The beloved fashionista is promising to showcase more of her personal life in her first season as a full time co-star, opening up about her life as a full-time guardian to her two nephews, introducing us to her mother whom she's had a complicated relationship with, and maybe even her love life. Some viewers have felt that Hampton lacks substance, including questioning her domestic abilities now that she's a mother figure. She's responded in an epic way.

