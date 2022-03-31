ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Firefighter injured in Country Club of Louisiana house fire, officials investigating

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) are working to determine the cause of a large house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana Thurs., March 31 that sent a firefighter to the...

www.wafb.com

WCIA

Firefighters respond to accident, battle house fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Firefighters had some extra help Monday night. At around 8:35 p.m., Taylorville Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 104. Fire crews spent about an hour freeing the driver from a very complicated extrication. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital for treatment. At around […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
WAFB

2 people identified in deadly stabbing in Brusly, suspect in custody

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) are investigating a deadly stabbing in Brusly, Louisiana on Sunday, March 27. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. where deputies found a dead body in the house. Major Zach Simmers with WBRSO identified the two victims, on Monday, March 28 as Myiesha Adams, 29, and Robert Washington 66.
BRUSLY, LA
Eyewitness News

Two firefighters injured battling house fires in Middletown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling two house fires in Middletown Wednesday afternoon. Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said they were hospitalized with burns. A lieutenant was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with burns to his leg. A firefighter was brought to Middlesex Hospital...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WAFB

One arrested in connection with several ATM thefts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a string of ATM thefts around the area. On Saturday, March 26 EBRSO responded to an attempted theft of an ATM located on Coursey Blvd. According to the report, when the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WRAL

4 injured, including firefighter, in Raleigh apartment fire

Raleigh, N.C. — At least four people were injured, including a firefighter, when a fire broke out at the Six Forks Station apartment complex. George Massari was on his way back home when he saw a big black cloud of smoke coming from the complex on Forum Drive in Raleigh..
RALEIGH, NC
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BRPD: Body found near City Park golf course

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a body was found near the City Park golf course Thursday morning. Investigators say the body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot. This is a developing news story. WAFB will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

