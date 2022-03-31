Hitting a brick wall

Casey Renner has worked in four states over the course of her teaching career, and she’s never liked a school more than Arlington County’s Wakefield High School, where she teaches science and special education. But she has also never had as much difficulty finding housing near work...
Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
Housing values have jumped in recent years. Since the pandemic began, the median home price in the U.S. is up 32.4%, to $331,533. But in 12 cities, the rise has been stratospheric. These dozen metros have recorded at least a 40% increase in home price appreciation, according to newly released figures from real estate website Zillow.
The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end. Partly […]
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are uploaded onto Bridge Cards between April 3 and April 21. Food stamps are loaded onto cards based on the last digit of the claimants' ID number. Michiganders that have an ID number that ends in a zero will get benefits from April 3.
Victor and Amilbia came to this country, like many other migrants, to find better opportunities for themselves and their future family. So never in their wildest dreams did they think their American dream would include facing eviction. The family of seven, who asked that only their first names be used...
Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located […]
Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
Americans drove less in 2021 than 2020, but traffic deaths still reached their highest level since 2005 (Consumer Affairs). Pedestrian deaths are up 46 percent over the past decade (U.S. PIRG). U.S. states are moving forward with 16,000 road and bridge projects this year, 20 percent of which are new...
