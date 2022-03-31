Mapale 6494 One Piece Swimsuit

One Piece has reportedly reached its biggest sales record yet according to the numbers spotted in a new report! Eiichiro Oda's manga not only celebrated its own 25th Anniversary a few years ago (following by the anime reaching that milestone as well), but both the manga and anime have now gone far beyond the 1000th chapter and episode mark. There are no signs of the series slowing down anytime soon even after reaching such impressive milestones, and fans have been just as drawn to each new volume as they were in the beginning. That's why its newest milestone is both surprising, yet not at the same time.

