House GOP Leader Says Madison Cawthorn Lied About Orgies, Cocaine

Fox News
 21 hours ago

News Channel Nebraska

'Madison is wrong': GOP backlash over Cawthorn grows after Zelensky insult

When House Republicans gathered on the baseball field Friday morning for their weekly practice, members were abuzz about one topic: Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The North Carolina Republican infuriated members of his own party this week for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" and the Ukrainian government "incredibly evil" -- comments that surfaced just days before Zelensky made a passionate plea to Congress on Wednesday for more help in defending Ukraine against Russia's bloody assault on the country.
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

75% of swing voters say Democrats are 'out of touch' and 'condescending' and two-thirds say they are spending too much money in D.C. according to new Republican poll showing the GOP sweeping the midterms

Polling conducted for the campaign arm of the House Republicans found that 75 per cent of battleground voters believed that Democrats were 'out of touch' and 'condescending.'. Additionally, 67 per cent said Democratic spending in Congress was 'out of control.'. The new National Republican Congressional Committee poll surveyed voters from...
