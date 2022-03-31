House GOP Leader Says Madison Cawthorn Lied About Orgies, Cocaine

When House Republicans gathered on the baseball field Friday morning for their weekly practice, members were abuzz about one topic: Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The North Carolina Republican infuriated members of his own party this week for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" and the Ukrainian government "incredibly evil" -- comments that surfaced just days before Zelensky made a passionate plea to Congress on Wednesday for more help in defending Ukraine against Russia's bloody assault on the country.
Critics slammed former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller on Saturday after he said President Biden's speech in Poland topped former President Ronald Reagan's "tear down that wall" speech. Biden's speech ended with him saying Russian Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House appeared to walk back...
Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson over her inability to provide the definition of a woman during her confirmation hearing this week. "The left has become so extreme that we now have a justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified under oath...
President Biden's speech Saturday in Poland affirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin what he already long suspected – the U.S. wants him out of power, a Russia expert told Fox News Digital. "Putin heard loud and clear a call for regime change," Rebekah Koffler, a Russian-born former Defense Intelligence...
A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Anchor of “Fox News At Night” Shannon Bream joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share some of her takeaways from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Judge Jackson was questioned by lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. A few Democrats such...
Polling conducted for the campaign arm of the House Republicans found that 75 per cent of battleground voters believed that Democrats were 'out of touch' and 'condescending.'. Additionally, 67 per cent said Democratic spending in Congress was 'out of control.'. The new National Republican Congressional Committee poll surveyed voters from...
With just over two months to go until Georgia’s May 24 primary and former professional and college football star Hershel Walker holding a massive polling and fundraising lead in the race for the Republican Senate nomination, his rivals appear to be going for the jugular. Taking the lead is...
You don’t see this every day – a Republican Senate candidate calling for the confirmation of President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. But federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will make history next month if, as expected, she’s confirmed by the Senate as the first Black female on the nation’s highest court.
MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
Around 40 people gathered at Boyd Park in Hendersonville on Thursday to call out Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn for his reported comment about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his voting record, and what the local Democratic party describes as “criminal activities.”. They held up signs with messages like “Cawthorn and...
