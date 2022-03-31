St. Paddy’s in Bayside

“They’re not so concerned about it being cold although I’ll be honest I’ve had a lot of people say hey it’s too cold for me but it is what it is. There’s a lot of people who just wanna be a part of something where there’s people interacting with one another again so it’s very special to the community to be back doing events like this.” said Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise President Ryan Siebert.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO