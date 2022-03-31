St. Paddy’s in Bayside

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Fifty low-income units are available at a new residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Located at 50 Nevins Street, the two-building project was developed by the Institute for Community Living and designed by Dattner Architects. New Yorkers earning 60 percent of the area median income, or between $35,418 annually for a single person or $77,340 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $947/month studios to $1,421/month two-bedrooms.
