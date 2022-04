THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers baseball team wrapped up its pre-spring break schedule with a nice 9-0 shutout of Soda Springs on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers sent out ace Nate Goodwin to the mound to face the Cardinals and the lefthander responded with a strong performance that included a one-hit shutout, complete with 13 strikeouts and a 2-for-3 performance at the plate as well.

SODA SPRINGS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO