Monogamy and Non-monogamy

As part of this action project, the Daily Cardinal Editorial Board mulled over what identity really means. We agreed on the basic tenets of identity, but realized that each of us weighed parts of our identity differently. Identity is a complex and essential part of our being. It is not something that can be catered to through placating actions or by hitting benchmark numbers. A sense of belonging is much deeper than that. This led us to think about what it means to be a Badger. What does the University of Wisconsin-Madison do to truly embrace diverse identities? Is it enough? Or is it all for show?

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO