Society

Monogamy and Non-monogamy

Daily Cardinal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Out Loud, hosted by the Daily Cardinal and...

www.dailycardinal.com

Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Daily Cardinal

New study finds that 67% of transphobic people self-identify as part of the Confederacy

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The jokes are made roughly 1,256,928 times per day — “You identify as a man/woman? Then I identify as an Apache Attack Helicopter.” Better yet, “I identify as a cat — treat me accordingly.” Well, Jeff, considering that you were excited to drop a deuce in a public playground’s sandbox after leaving the bar last weekend, I guess that’s only fair.
MADISON, WI
Newswatch 16

Non-profit helping seniors with technology

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Joan Tumolo of Shamokin has a smartphone and a tablet, but sometimes she is not sure how to use them. "Didn't know what the symbols meant and I was pushing them anyway. I'd push something and think oh God I wrecked it," said Tumolo. Recently Joan...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Daily Cardinal

Madison midwives continue to call for greater attention to midwifery care

The relationships that develop with patients are the most rewarding part of her job, says Jess Vaughan, a midwife in Madison. “We have longer appointment times and we really get to know them on an individual level,” Vaughan explained. “They know that I am there and available for any concerns.”
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Why do Native American students make up only .2% of UW-Madison’s student population?

Despite the fact that the University of Wisconsin-Madison acknowledges its place on Ho-Chunk (Hooçak) land, UW enrolls relatively few Indigenous students each year. As of this semester, UW-Madison enrolled 46,059 students in total. This year’s freshman class — the largest in the university's history — was reported to be the most racially and ethnically diverse class yet, with 7% more African American students, 22% more Asian students and 34% more Hispanic students than 2020.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison’s annual zinefest ‘is a labor of love’

Print and Resist Zinefest will take place on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central branch of the Madison Public Library. The event is free to attend and open to all, though masks are required and some viewer discretion is advised. In true DIY fashion, creators will not be censored.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Being a Badger: UW-Madison’s issue with identity

As part of this action project, the Daily Cardinal Editorial Board mulled over what identity really means. We agreed on the basic tenets of identity, but realized that each of us weighed parts of our identity differently. Identity is a complex and essential part of our being. It is not something that can be catered to through placating actions or by hitting benchmark numbers. A sense of belonging is much deeper than that. This led us to think about what it means to be a Badger. What does the University of Wisconsin-Madison do to truly embrace diverse identities? Is it enough? Or is it all for show?
MADISON, WI

