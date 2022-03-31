ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Unmasking religion amidst the pandemic

Daily Cardinal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManal Hasan sat in her University of Wisconsin-Madison dorm room — feeling friendless, roommateless and absolutely alone. Coming from a town where all of her friends were white and Christian, college would be the first time Hasan would find people who shared her Muslim identity. But since Hasan...

www.dailycardinal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Will anyone be happy with a post-religious America?

Post-religious America is growing up. That's the bottom line of a new survey by Deseret News and Marist Poll. Researchers saw declines in religious practice in most demographic groups, but generational differences were especially stark. According to the report, Americans "60 or older (43 percent) are more likely than their...
RELIGION
KFYR-TV

A Study on the Role of Religion on Doctor Burnout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that there is a high rate of burnout in the medical professions, especially in the last couple of years of the pandemic. But a 2021 study indicates that having a spiritual belief or practice, regardless of denomination, may help prevent it. The...
BISMARCK, ND
Futurity

Workplace discrimination differs by religion

Two-thirds of Muslims, half of Jews, and more than a third of evangelical Protestant Christians experience workplace discrimination, though in different ways, according to a new study. “When we conducted interviews, we were able to get much deeper into how people are experiencing religious discrimination,” says Rachel Schneider, a postdoctoral...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Amarillo Globe-News

Rose: Non-believers, religion and the Lenten season

My Christian friends tell me that Lent is a time for facing difficult issues toward the goal of better understanding and self-improvement. In the spirit of Lent, let’s take a look at what non-believers think about religious traditions. Any discussion of what non-believers think must start with the reality...
RELIGION
The Independent

3 US Muslims sue over religious questioning by officers

Three Muslim Americans filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials in a federal court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.In the lawsuit, the men claimed that U.S. border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque and how...
LAW
Daily Mail

The anti-free speech sickness plaguing America has infected our future lawyers - that should frighten us all, write KRISTEN WAGGONER and MONICA MILLER, the attorneys shouted down by Yale Law students

We recently went to Yale Law School and what we experienced should frighten – not just legal professionals – but everyone interested in America's future. We are constitutional litigators who have more than three decades of combined experience. We've argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and in lower...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Pandemic#Roommateless#Muslim#Covid#Uw Madison#Priorly
Reason.com

Ft. Lewis College Posting Policy Forbids "Hate Speech"

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education just noted this as its "Speech Code of the Month." To be sure, a public college can impose some limits on what student groups post on campus, because walls, bulletin boards, and the like are generally seen as "limited public fora," in which reasonable, viewpoint-neutral restrictions are permitted. But restrictions on posting "hate speech" in such a limited public forum (or even on displaying it in a nonpublic forum) are viewpoint-based, and thus unconstitutional (see, e.g., Matal v. Tam (2017) and Iancu v. Brunetti (2019)).
COLLEGES
Daily Cardinal

Chabad Madison provides 'family' for students on campus

Many college students yearn for the comfort of a home-cooked meal and the time with family that they miss out on after they move away for school. Every week, nearly 200 students who gather on Fridays for Shabbat dinner experience just that. Nestled in between campus and downtown, Chabad of...
MADISON, WI
Salina Post

EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Unmasking?

On March 8, 2022, the CDC released a highly rigorous comparison study of a set of schools with universal mask requirements versus districts without mask requirements. The results were clear. The districts with mask requirements “...had a 23% lower incidence of COVID-19 among staff members and students compared with districts without mask requirements.”
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

'Typical Law School Applicant' Is a Myth

Lawyers tend to err on the side of caution, and the legal profession is notoriously resistant to change. Perhaps that’s one reason why many people have a strong mental image of a “typical lawyer” – a pale older man with a briefcase and a suit who looks like he hatched out of a dinosaur egg.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KESQ

Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

An assistant professor of business at Southern California’s Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz’s attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams...
COLLEGES
Daily Cardinal

New study finds that 67% of transphobic people self-identify as part of the Confederacy

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The jokes are made roughly 1,256,928 times per day — “You identify as a man/woman? Then I identify as an Apache Attack Helicopter.” Better yet, “I identify as a cat — treat me accordingly.” Well, Jeff, considering that you were excited to drop a deuce in a public playground’s sandbox after leaving the bar last weekend, I guess that’s only fair.
MADISON, WI
Army Times

Military kids are waiting … and waiting for special education services

Military families whose kids need special education services are going months without help after moving to a new duty station. A new study shows the barriers many families face when seeking help — and offers some recommendations for success. About the guests:. Crystal Mahany works as a paralegal, advocate...
MILITARY
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
Daily Cardinal

Dane County supervisor proposes removal of pledge of allegiance, prayer meeting

Dane County supervisor Heidi Wegleitner of District 2 presented a proposal to remove the pledge of allegiance and prayer from future county board meetings this past Tuesday. Currently, Dane County Board meetings begin with supervisors reciting the pledge of allegiance and reciting an optional non-denominational prayer. Wegleitner explained that she...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Being a Badger: UW-Madison’s issue with identity

As part of this action project, the Daily Cardinal Editorial Board mulled over what identity really means. We agreed on the basic tenets of identity, but realized that each of us weighed parts of our identity differently. Identity is a complex and essential part of our being. It is not something that can be catered to through placating actions or by hitting benchmark numbers. A sense of belonging is much deeper than that. This led us to think about what it means to be a Badger. What does the University of Wisconsin-Madison do to truly embrace diverse identities? Is it enough? Or is it all for show?
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy