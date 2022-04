Inspired by Japanese role-playing video game of the same name, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is an action-adventure anime developed by CygamesPictures. The show revolves around an amnesiac man named Yuuki who finds himself on the continent of Astraeaa with no memory of how he got there. He becomes friends with Kokkoro, an elf, and learns all there is to know about currency and battling monsters. As he travels to different parts of Astraeaa, he finds other companions like Pecorine and Karyl and eventually creates a guild with their support. It marks the beginning of his long journey as he discovers the reasons for his amnesia and other secrets.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO