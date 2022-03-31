ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Incident involving distressed Prineville elementary student results in minor injuries to school staff

By Jason Chaney
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Student struggling with emotional issues was taken to hospital to receive professional help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I07RN_0evVOIJ900

An incident involving a struggling elementary student resulted in staff members suffering minor injuries and the student being taken to the hospital for professional help.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Prineville Police Department personnel responded to Barnes Butte Elementary School that morning to help staff calm a student struggling with emotional issues. The situation reportedly escalated to a concerning level, and outside resources provided additional support.

Staff members suffered minor injuries during the incident, and the student was transported to the St. Charles Prineville. No other students were involved or injured, the school district reported, as the situation was successfully resolved with the help of law enforcement.

"We are thankful for the partnership of the Prineville Police Department, local paramedics and the Best Care Crisis Response Team for their support," District Communications Director Jason Carr stated. "Crook County School District honors the privacy of students and their families, and no other details will be released about the incident."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune

2K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

468K+

Views

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE: Elementary student identified as one who threatened to shoot up schools

UPDATE: The earlier Mid-Hudson News story, based on information provided by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, indicated that the girl was the one responsible for the social media threat that has put Poughkeepsie Middle and High Schools on remote learning on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, was incorrect. The 11-year-old is allegedly responsible for a second threat against the district received this week.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KTAR News

Verrado High School staff disarms student who brought gun to campus

PHOENIX – Staff at a West Valley high school disarmed a student who brought a gun to campus Wednesday morning, authorities said. Police arrested the 15-year-boy after two Verrado High School staff members got the gun away from him, Carissa Planalp, public information officer for the Buckeye Police Department, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
BUCKEYE, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville School District Considers Action Against Students And Parents Involved In Heated Bus Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following an investigation, leaders from the Connellsville Area School District are now considering disciplinary action against students and parents who were involved in a bus incident last week. Parents had previously made claims that the driver threatened children, parked the bus and refused to continue his route. But the school district is saying the driver did nothing wrong. According to the school district, it learned during an investigation that multiple students violated the ridership code of conduct with their behavior both prior to and during the incident. District leaders came to this conclusion after reviewing a series of video and...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prineville, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Prineville, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Communications
Kingsport Times-News

Mandy Peterson: The student became the teacher at Cherokee Elementary School

Mandy Peterson, a fourth grade language arts teacher, loves Cherokee Elementary School. It's where she attended elementary school as a student, served as an instructional assistant and has taught for eight of her 16 years as an instructor. She will soon be defending her dissertation at Milligan University. The Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Minor injuries result from crash north of Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle injury crash north of Tea Friday morning. According to a post on the LCSO Facebook page, the crash occurred at the intersection of 269th St. & 468th Ave. at 8:18am, when a red Toyota Rav4 was t-boned by a silver Chevy Cruise.
TEA, SD
The Hawk Eye

No injuries reported after West Central school bus carrying students involved in car accident

OQUAWKA, Ill. — No students were injured Friday after a West Central school bus carrying students was involved in a car accident. At 7:42 a.m., deputies for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and a car on Illinois Route 164 at Township Road 1450E in the Township of Oquawka, Illinois, east of Oquawka.
OQUAWKA, IL
NECN

Brookline High School Students Protest Series of Racist Incidents

Hundreds of students walked out of class Wednesday in Brookline, Massachusetts, upset after several recent racist incidents. Two widely-circulated social media videos are among the issues that have bothered Brookline High School students. "The videos made me feel like I didn't mean anything to them, like they could say anything...
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS News

1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
LEBANON, PA
NBC Washington

Several DC Elementary School Students Sickened in Apparent Hot Chip Challenge

Several students got sick from apparently participating in a hot chip challenge at an elementary school in Northwest D.C. Friday. Videos of the challenge have gone viral, showing people eating very spicy chips. The challenge has people eating chips so hot they sometimes start coughing, their eyes water or they get sick.
HIGH SCHOOL
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy