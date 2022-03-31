Incident involving distressed Prineville elementary student results in minor injuries to school staff

Student struggling with emotional issues was taken to hospital to receive professional help

An incident involving a struggling elementary student resulted in staff members suffering minor injuries and the student being taken to the hospital for professional help.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Prineville Police Department personnel responded to Barnes Butte Elementary School that morning to help staff calm a student struggling with emotional issues. The situation reportedly escalated to a concerning level, and outside resources provided additional support.

Staff members suffered minor injuries during the incident, and the student was transported to the St. Charles Prineville. No other students were involved or injured, the school district reported, as the situation was successfully resolved with the help of law enforcement.

"We are thankful for the partnership of the Prineville Police Department, local paramedics and the Best Care Crisis Response Team for their support," District Communications Director Jason Carr stated. "Crook County School District honors the privacy of students and their families, and no other details will be released about the incident."

