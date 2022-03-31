No. 6 Gresham softball in cruise control as league play looms

Youth-led Gophers shutout McKay 38-0 in latest non-conference drubbing; Fre. Maggie Faulkner goes 3-4 with 6 RBIs

It was never really in doubt for Gresham softball as its cruised to another runaway non-conference victory Wednesday evening, March 30.

The No. 6 Gophers went screaming out of the gates with a flurry of hits and runs against visiting McKay. It was a 13-0 lead after the Scotts got their first out, and 14-0 when Gresham first got through its lineup.

That trend continued throughout the 38-0 win against McKay, in a contest that was called after the top of the fourth. Leading the way were sophomore Ally Downing who hit 4-5 with a double, home run and 5 RBIs; and freshman Maggie Faulkner, 3-4, two doubles and 6 RBIs.

"Every time they step up to the plate I tell them to seek opportunities to get better," Coach Jim Gardenhire said. "We are going to start playing some tough teams, and there is talent in the conference, so we can use these early chances to sharpen our skills."

Defensively the team didn't give up any hits or runs through four innings, calmly sending 12 batters back to the dugout with little fuss. That was courtesy backup junior pitcher Autumn Gaboury-Parker, who was throwing with ease against McKay.

And while there wasn't much of a takeaway for a Gresham team that was never challenged, these early wins have helped a young team find its footing — there is only one senior and one junior on the roster.

"We have a group of great players who are starting to come together," Gardenhire said.