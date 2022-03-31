ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey says 2020 fight with then-Giants WR Golden Tate was inevitable

By Serena Burks
 3 days ago
Former New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is no stranger to controversy. Even before entering the NFL, he was known to be a bit of a hothead.

If not for that and some off-the-field issues, Tate likely would have been a first-round draft pick. Instead, he fell to the 60th overall pick in the second round and would spend the first four years of his career as a Seattle Seahawk.

After Seattle, Tate spent four years in Detroit and one in Philadelphia before landing in New York.

Even before the October 4, 2020 altercation with Los Angeles Rams defender Jalen Ramsey, Tate had his issues in New York. He missed the first four games of the 2019 season, his first with the Giants, under suspension after violating the NFL’s drug policy. Then in 2020, he was in an altercation with Ramsey in the middle of the field after the game ended.

The dispute was non-football related as Ramsey had recently broken up with Tate’s sister, Breanna. Tate and Ramsey only tenuously got along in the first place, so the breakup only drove a bigger wedge between them.

Ramsey recently told Pivot Podcast that they both knew what was about to happen.

“We knew what we was gonna do,” Ramsey said. “I mean that’s his sister. That’s what he supposed to do too. But you mind your business, too.”

Ramsey even waited by the Giants’ locker room afterward, but stadium staff and security were able to prevent any further problems. He was fined over $15,000 for the incident, while Tate went unpunished.

The Giants released Tate after the 2020 season. In November of 2021, he signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans, but was released in January 2022. He is currently a free agent.

