Hailey Whitters has a new record dropping TONIGHT at midnight. Her third studio album, Raised, promises to be one of the best of the year, and I can’t wait to hear all seventeen songs on the tracklist, especially that duet with American Aquarium on “Middle Of America”. With this big release right around the corner, I wanted to take a look back at a song from her 2020 second studio album, The Dream, and a song called “Janice at the […] The post Throwback To Hailey Whitters’ Fantastic Live Performance Of “Janice at the Hotel Bar” In 2019 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO