U.S. grain shippers are asking federal regulators to press the Class I railroads to relieve “significant” service disruptions throughout the national rail network. In a letter to the Surface Transportation Board, the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) said at least one of the group’s members had spent $3 million on secondary freight because the member didn’t have the animal feed it would otherwise receive from a rail shipment. Another member said it had to stop selling feed because there was a lack of rail crews for a loaded train that was sitting at origin, or at the place where a shipment loads.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO