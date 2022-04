MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Marshfield municipal clerk of courts was charged Monday with three counts of theft in a business setting. Susan Carlson, 67, retired in 2020. According to City Administrator Steve Barg, Carlson held the position for many years. Upon Carlson’s retirement, Barg said the new Municipal Court Clerk discovered severe discrepancies in the court’s recordkeeping, dating back to at least 2010.

