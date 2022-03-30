ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

2 people shot on set of music video in High Point caught on video

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were shot while someone was recording a music video in High Point at Pantry Fried Chicken. High Point police said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a shooting. As officers were on the way to the scene, a family member, Jamel...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Pantry Fried Chicken#Moses Cone Medical Center#Wfmy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Nurse thrown down stairs in brutal rail station attack caught on video

A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle rail station in a brutal unprovoked attack.Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing the victim and then kicking her during the vicious assault, say King County prosecutors.Police say that the attack was unprovoked and that the 62-tear-old victim needed surgery to fix her broken clavicle.As she got to her feet after the initial attack, security video shows the victim being grabbed again and thrown down another stretch of the concrete steps.The suspect then allegedly tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy