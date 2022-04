It’s time to start making summer plans. Are you going to let your kids just stay home all summer? Or do you want them to have the experience of a lifetime? What about sending them to camp? There are tons of overnight camps in North Carolina. I’ll never forget my first experience with camp. After spending a weekend at some with my dad for what is now called Y Guides, falling in love with the movie The Parent Trap, and hearing about my friend’s experience I knew I wanted to try it. So this shy little 8 year old went to camp for a week and fell in love. That week-long session turned to two weeks, to a 4-week stint as a Counselor in Training, and finally 4 years of the best job ever.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 DAYS AGO