Kingsport, TN

KPD Investigating Discovery Of Body Near I-26, I-81 Interchange

supertalk929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingsport Police confirmed the department is investigating the discovery of a deceased...

www.supertalk929.com

WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Worker dies at Coca-Cola warehouse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was accidentally killed on the job Wednesday evening. Memphis police confirmed a man died after accidentally being injured at the Coca-Cola warehouse on Southpoint Drive. That’s off Pleasant Hill Road in Capleville. The man died at the scene after an accident that happened...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
WJHL

1 dead, 5 injured in Hawkins County structure fire Saturday

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County EMS transported six people to the hospital Saturday night following a structure fire on the 100 block of Knights II. One of those six people has died, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on Monday. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified the deceased as Mary Lawson, 75, […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police investigate body found near Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Grambling State University Facebook post, Louisiana State Police and the Grambling State University Police Department investigated a report of a body found near the university on the evening of Saturday, March 26, 2022. The post stated that after authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, they learned the incident was […]
GRAMBLING, LA

