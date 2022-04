Click here to read the full article. Christopher Raeburn is taking a step back at Timberland. The British designer said on Thursday that he will transition from his global creative director role at the outdoor brand to the position of collaborator at large. Raeburn announced this news in a note on his LinkedIn profile on Thursday. “As the world continues to evolve, so do I,” Raeburn wrote. “Four years ago, I was given the opportunity to join forces with Timberland – a brand I’ve long admired for its strong values, progressive spirit and authenticity in both products and business practices.” “As global creative...

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO