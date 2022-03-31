Community cleanup to be held in Downtown Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Spring is in the air, and folks have taken notice! Feeling revitalized by the return of warmer temperatures, many are taking it upon themselves to engage in some spring cleaning.

This seasonal undertaking doesn’t have to be limited to the confines of your own home, however, and this weekend’s litter sweep in Oak Hill presents a great opportunity to get out and do some good!

The event, presented as an effort to clean up the city, will take place Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Downtown Oak Hill, at 438 Virginia St, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

The clean-up is scheduled for four hours, from 10am-2pm. Organizers have even taken the time to obtain cleaning supplies to be used during the event, eliminating the need to bring your own from home. The setup in front of the Depot during the event will provide all necessary supplies.

The Destination: Downtown Oak Hill group has been working diligently toward the completion of the Oak Hill community website, visitoakhillwv.com

.

As the event calendar is currently being completed, any tips or suggestions for upcoming events can be sent to visitoakhillwv@gmail.com.