New York City, NY

Can You Get Botox Under Your Eyes? We Asked the Experts

By Marianne Mychaskiw
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow versatile is Botox? Let us count the ways. While the neurotoxin is generally the in-office move for reducing wrinkles on the forehead and crow’s feet around the eyes, it can also be used in your under-eye area. Though you may be familiar with the concept of injecting filler to reduce...

shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

How To Get Rid of Dark Spots: 15 Best Products and Treatments

If there's anything more annoying than acne and breakouts, it's the stubborn dark spots they leave behind on my face and body. And if you're also someone who deals with hyperpigmentation—whether it's from skin inflammation, cystic acne, the sun, or hormones—then you probably know just how common—and frustrating—skin discoloration can be to cover up and/or treat. So to help you out (and let's be honest, to help myself out), I turned to the experts for the best advice on how to get rid of dark spots on your skin, based on every type and cause. Keep reading for everything you really, truly need to know.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

What to Know About Eyelid Lifts, According to a Plastic Surgeon

Eyelid lifts are a popular plastic-surgery procedure. Also known as a blepharoplasty, the surgery can result in a brighter, lifted eye area. We asked a plastic surgeon what people should know before getting an eyelid lift. Plastic surgery seems to be more common than ever, but the reality is that...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Collagen-Boosting Supplements That Will Change Your Skin Forever

As we age, our body naturally produces less collagen— the protein linked to skin elasticity and healthy joints. In order to help the body improve the skin’s stretchiness (and reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging), many people refer to a collagen-boosting supplement and eat skin-firming foods that further promote production of the protein. We checked in with skin and health expert Lance Herrington, founder and CEO of Unico Nutrition Inc., a modern health & wellness supplement brand. Read on for supplement tips and advice on finding the right type for you.
SKIN CARE
SPY

We Asked a Professional Cleaning Expert About the Best Ways to Clean Grout

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Tile is a beautiful detail to add to any home in your bathroom, entryway or even as a backsplash in the kitchen. Whether you prefer all-white tile or a colorful mosaic to spice up your average shower walls, done well tile can make any room shine. Tile is infamously easy to clean, but the stuff that binds tiles together? Not so much. We’re of course talking about grout, a substance that’s notoriously difficult...
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

3 Beauty Treatments You Should Stop Getting Over 40 Because They Make Aging Skin So Much Worse

Finding an anti-aging skincare routine that works for you might take some time, especially with so many products out there and beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures that are often said to preserve youthful skin. For this reason, we checked in with skincare expert Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness, who shared insight on 3 popular beauty treatments that anyone over 40 should avoid. To learn about their negative effects on aging skin, read on for tips and helpful information.
SKIN CARE
GQMagazine

Dark Spots and Acne Marks: How to Prevent and Treat Hyperpigmentation

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most of us deal with some degree of hyperpigmentation, most guys would also draw a blank in defining the common skincare condition. That’s because we don’t classify a months-old acne mark alongside a summer freckling. Melasma is far different from a newly sprouted mole. And yet, all of these things are, by definition, hyperpigmentation.
SKIN CARE

