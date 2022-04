Here are five things to know about Robert Glasper, a renowned jazz pianist with hip hop flair set to perform at the Oscars with drummer Travis Barker and singer Sheila E. In addition to performances of Oscar-nominated songs, the 2022 Academy Awards will have another musical treat underlining the telecast: an all-star band featuring pianist Robert Glasper along with headline-making drummer Travis Barker, legendary lead singer Sheila E., and musical director Adam Blackstone. You may know Travis from Blink-182 fame and Sheila E. is best known from her work with Prince, but we’re here to break down five things about a Robert, a supremely talented musician set to add his bit of spice to the show.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO