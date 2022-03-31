Arshdeep Bains News

The Los Angeles Kings are in the midst of a tough playoff race right now, holding onto their second-place spot in the division by just two points. The Kings are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and have looked very inconsistent in that time. Seen most recently in their last two games, beating the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on March 26, then losing 6-1 to the same team on March 28. One of the team’s issues has been the lackluster play of their first line and there has been a lot of discussion about how to get them going again. Specifically, Alex Iafallo has struggled immensely in recent weeks and the team desperately needs him to find his game or they’ll have to replace him in the lineup.

