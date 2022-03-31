ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Arshdeep Bains News

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung phenom Connor Bedard had some nice things to say about...

Ducks News & Rumors: Jones, Vaakanainen & More

The Anaheim Ducks might be hoping that the end to this season comes a lot quicker, given the way they’ve been playing lately. But the remaining games they have left are an audition of sorts for a few players looking to make a good impression ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Kings Should Move Iafallo off First Line

The Los Angeles Kings are in the midst of a tough playoff race right now, holding onto their second-place spot in the division by just two points. The Kings are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and have looked very inconsistent in that time. Seen most recently in their last two games, beating the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on March 26, then losing 6-1 to the same team on March 28. One of the team’s issues has been the lackluster play of their first line and there has been a lot of discussion about how to get them going again. Specifically, Alex Iafallo has struggled immensely in recent weeks and the team desperately needs him to find his game or they’ll have to replace him in the lineup.
Tigers Manager Comments On The New MLB Umpire Rules

Starting next week, MLB umpires will be wearing microphones on the field in the event that a situation for a replay or challenge arises at any point during a game. Thus far, it appears that most people around the league see this as a welcome change and a step in the right direction for the game of baseball.
