Opelika, AL

Global Community Day Festival Brings K-Pop Group to Opelika

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMustB, a K-Pop Group from Seoul, Korea, will be performing at the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater on April 8 as part of the Global Community Day Festival. “Hi, we are so happy that we are visiting Auburn University Festival,” said the group in a personalized YouTube message promoting the event. “I heard...

opelikaobserver.com

