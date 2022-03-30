Opelika Chamber Hosting Realtor Tour of City Schools

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host a meet and greet with the candidates for the upcoming mayoral and city council elections on Wednesday morning. This will allow members of the business community to connect with the candidates. Both the mayoral and city council candidates will have a few minutes each to speak to the group and give their stances on issues relevant to the business community in Columbia as well as take questions.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO