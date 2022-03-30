ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika Chamber Hosting Realtor Tour of City Schools

By opelikaobserver
 1 day ago

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Realtor Tour of Opelika City Schools April 6. The event will be held in at Southview Primary School and Opelika High School on...

