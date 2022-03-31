ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Armstrong Williams: Ginni Thomas Needs To ‘Lawyer Up’ | Russ Parr Exclusive

By The Russ Parr Show
 3 days ago

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

7+ hours of phone records reportedly are missing and a number of people, including former President Donald Trump are in hot water. Another person, Ginni Thomas , who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows , urging him to “ stop the steal ” (the slogan used by many on the far-right to keep Trump in office). Key Democrats are asking Thomas to recuse himself from any Jan. 6th cases and some pushing for impeachment or resignation .

Conservative Talk Show Host Armstrong Williams returned to the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about the January 6th incident that showed the United States. Williams spoke about possible punishment or lack thereof for Trump and Ginni’s involvement, saying that Justice Thomas was shocked to find out that his wife had any involvement, needed to “Lawyer up “and about having her “her own agenda.”

Related
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Channel

What do Ginni Thomas' texts mean for Justice Clarence Thomas?

In the days following the 2020 election, Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent numerous texts to Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows. Her goal was to get Meadows to try to overturn the 2020 election. The texts from Thomas to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Washingtonian.com

What’s Up With Ginni Thomas’s Weird Capitalization?

Yesterday, news broke that the January 6th Committee obtained text messages between Ginni Thomas (wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas) and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Obviously, the headline was that the spouse of a sitting Supreme Court justice persistently badgered the President’s team to overturn the election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

What Ginni Thomas and Vladimir Putin have in common

You know what Ginni Thomas and Vladimir Putin have in common? They are both sealed inside information bubbles of their own making, to disastrous ends. Let's start with Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has gone badly, but why? Brian Klaas, a politics professor at University College London, says Putin blundered into the war because he didn't have anyone around to tell him what he believed — that Ukrainians don't really have their own national identity, that the invasion would be a cakewalk — might not actually be true. Klaas calls this the "dictator trap."
POLITICS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
