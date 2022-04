(CBS4) – Some victims of the Marshall Fire — the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history — are going to court asking for compensation. The fire destroyed more than 1,084 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Dec. 30, including in Louisville and Superior. (credit: CBS) A lawsuit filed in Boulder County District Court names Xcel Energy as the defendant. It claims, “The sparks from a powerline ignited a ground fire that came to be known as the ‘Marshall Fire.'” Attorney James Avery filed the lawsuit seeking a class action on behalf of the more than 1,000 home and business owners...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO