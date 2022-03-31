South and North Broward Hospital Districts met jointly Monday night for the first time in their history

The outgoing head of Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccination programme has thanked everyone involved in delivering more than 3.7 million jabs.Patricia Donnelly is stepping down from her role after 18 months.Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann thanked Ms Donnelly for her efforts.Ms Donnelly described the Covid vaccination programme as having required a “super-human effort from all involved”.“From getting the vaccine to the right place, giving jabs in vaccination centres, pharmacies and GP practices, or making sure people know where and when to go for a vaccine,” she said.Words cannot do justice to the work Patricia and Margaret have put in or to...

