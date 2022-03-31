ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood Nip: Twitter Remembers The Late Nipsey Hussle On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing

By D.L. Chandler
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362yqT_0evTptmJ00
Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

Nipsey Hussle enjoyed a great in the independent Hip-Hop space ahead of signing with a major label and was on the cusp of greatness when he was tragically murdered three years ago today (March 31). On Twitter, fans are remembering Neighborhood Nip with heavy hearts by honoring the young legend.

The story of Nipsey Hussle is one we’ve covered here at Hip-Hop Wired several times over, so we won’t dive in deep there. However, we do wish to send our ongoing thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the Asghedom and all of Nipsey’s loved ones on this day.

Listening back to Nipsey’s body of work, it’s bittersweet at times. Not only did he have a natural gift for words and delivery, but Nip also had this uncanny ability to make what he rapped about appear in one’s mind visually. Coupled with a voice tailor-made for rapping and a microphone presence like few others, Nipsey was indeed great.

Gone far too soon, Nipsey Hussle’s legacy lives on in his family’s foundation work and via the journey of his progeny. As Nipsey Hussle coined, The Marathon Continues.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Neighborhood Nip: Twitter Remembers The Late Nipsey Hussle On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

