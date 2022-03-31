Tana Mongeau’s Raciest Belfie Moments Over the Years: See Photos!

In addition to Tana Mongeau 's love of going braless , the longtime influencer is also a big fan of posting butt selfies on social media! From bathrooms on private jets to yachts, if there's an opportunity for Tana to snap a belfie, she's going to take it.

Over the years, the Las Vegas native has always made it a point to be completely transparent with her followers about plastic and cosmetic surgery , including when she got butt injections! In fact, in April 2020, Tana posted a video via YouTube of the entire process at 7QSpa Laser & Aesthetics.

Unsurprisingly, many of her subscribers appreciated Tana's honesty! "It's refreshing to see her be so transparent about it. Just like Tana said, all of your favorite Instagram models and YouTubers get things done, they just don't talk about it," one user commented.

"I love how honest she is. She’s not like the models who claim they don’t have surgery when they do and I think it’s very inspiring and important because little girls compare to them thinking they’re all natural," a second user added. "Props to you, Tana."

Not only is Tana open about cosmetic procedures, but she's also willing to admit she edits her social media posts ! In November 2020, an Instagram account called @problematicfame called Tana out for editing her Halloween photos by sharing a side-by-side image.

"I like both versions. LMFAO. People always try to clock me for edits like I don't own that s--t," the former MTV reality star wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to her Paris Hilton Halloween costume.

"I post VIDEOS of myself online. I am very confident with how I look at all times," Tana assured. "I got my makeup contoured to be like Paris for this look and edited as I normally do ... ALSO, DIFFERENT POSES, LIGHTING, MAKEUP, DAYS, ETC. Suck my weenie and just know, I am very confident with how I look at all times. XOXO."

