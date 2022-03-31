ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Gifts Chaney Jones a Rare Birkin Bag Worth $275K Amid Romance

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 18 hours ago

A special gift! As Kanye West and Chaney Jones ' romance continues to progress, the performer took things to the next level with a rare Birkin bag.

Kanye West's Most Outrageous Moments

Read article

According to Page Six Style , West, 44, gifted the social media influencer, 24, a bag worth $275,000. The silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware item was purchased from Privé Porter at Jones' request.

"This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004. Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star , who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid . It’s one of the most famous and sought after Birkins in the world," CEO of Privé Porter, Michelle Berk , told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 30. "The demand is because of the beauty and uniqueness of the bag — as well as the limited production numbers."

Berk added: "This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny as we had just added it to our Metaverse Fashion Week ANFT collection, a huge innovation in luxury ownership and authenticity, and she ended up being the first person to have something of this nature."

West and Jones were first linked in February after he invited her as his guest to a Donda 2 listening party. Eagle-eyed fans have previously pointed out the resemblance between Jones and the rapper's estranged wife , Kim Kardashian .

The Delaware native, for her part, previously shut down comments about any physical similarities between her and Kardashian, 41. “No, not really,” Jones told TMZ earlier this month about whether she saw the resemblance, adding, “No, [Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim].”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that West and Jones are "not exclusive" to one another.

Kanye West's Dating History: Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian and More

Read article

“She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse. She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her," the insider revealed. “He would pick Kim over anyone but since they’re no longer dating, he’s doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian. Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

The Yeezy designer's outings with Jones come after he briefly dated actress Julia Fox earlier this year. After meeting on New Year's Eve, the pair dated for less than two months before calling it quits . Ahead of their split, the Uncut Gems star, 32, gushed about getting the chance to be West's muse.

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

“You know, I’m so used to being f--ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does," Fox, who has also received a Birkin from West, told Interview in January. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love."

The Illinois native's love life has made headlines since Kardashian originally filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage in February 2021. The Skims founder, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West has since moved on with Pete Davidson .

Earlier this month, Kardashian was declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with West.

Comments / 10

mysterious
14h ago

he dont even look good out of all the celebrities and y would I want Kim's seconds. just knowing him i wouldnt even want to be in his presence. used to listen to some of his good songs but dont he hasnt had any for a while now

Reply
2
Related
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Amber Rose
Person
Kanye
Person
Jeffree Star
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Birkin Bag#Kanye West Gifts#Ch Vre#Entertainment Tonight#Metaverse Fashion Week#Anft
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out About 'The Kardashians' After It's Revealed She Won't Be Featured on New Hulu Series

It seems that Caitlyn Jenner has no hard feelings about not being included in the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. Caitlyn's ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and three of her daughters -- Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian -- spoke about the series in a new profile for Variety this week. The Variety piece noted that Caitlyn will not be featured in the new show, despite appearing in the majority of the family's first series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Reign Disick, 6, Poses Next To Dad Scott’s New $300K McLaren Car: ‘No Better Feeling’ — Photo

Scott Disick shared the adorable pic of his son Reign posing near his new vehicle in an Instagram pic and reminisced on ‘loving cars’ while growing up. Reign Disick, 7, is proudly enjoying Scott Disick‘s new custom car! The adorable tot stood in front of his dad’s gray McLaren, which is reportedly estimated to cost around $300,000, in an Instagram pic that was posted on March 11. He was wearing a long-sleeved Fox brand shirt and shorts in the snapshot as he happily posed with a smile.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy