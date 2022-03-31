Kanye West Gifts Chaney Jones a Rare Birkin Bag Worth $275K Amid Romance

A special gift! As Kanye West and Chaney Jones ' romance continues to progress, the performer took things to the next level with a rare Birkin bag.

According to Page Six Style , West, 44, gifted the social media influencer, 24, a bag worth $275,000. The silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware item was purchased from Privé Porter at Jones' request.

"This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004. Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star , who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid . It’s one of the most famous and sought after Birkins in the world," CEO of Privé Porter, Michelle Berk , told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 30. "The demand is because of the beauty and uniqueness of the bag — as well as the limited production numbers."

Berk added: "This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny as we had just added it to our Metaverse Fashion Week ANFT collection, a huge innovation in luxury ownership and authenticity, and she ended up being the first person to have something of this nature."

West and Jones were first linked in February after he invited her as his guest to a Donda 2 listening party. Eagle-eyed fans have previously pointed out the resemblance between Jones and the rapper's estranged wife , Kim Kardashian .

The Delaware native, for her part, previously shut down comments about any physical similarities between her and Kardashian, 41. “No, not really,” Jones told TMZ earlier this month about whether she saw the resemblance, adding, “No, [Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim].”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that West and Jones are "not exclusive" to one another.

“She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse. She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her," the insider revealed. “He would pick Kim over anyone but since they’re no longer dating, he’s doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian. Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

The Yeezy designer's outings with Jones come after he briefly dated actress Julia Fox earlier this year. After meeting on New Year's Eve, the pair dated for less than two months before calling it quits . Ahead of their split, the Uncut Gems star, 32, gushed about getting the chance to be West's muse.

“You know, I’m so used to being f--ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does," Fox, who has also received a Birkin from West, told Interview in January. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love."

The Illinois native's love life has made headlines since Kardashian originally filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage in February 2021. The Skims founder, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West has since moved on with Pete Davidson .

Earlier this month, Kardashian was declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with West.