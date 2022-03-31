ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Memory loss, debilitating fatigue and more: Oklahomans share their experiences with long COVID symptoms

By KGOU
kgou.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStateImpact talked with more than a dozen Oklahomans about their experiences with long-term COVID symptoms. What did those symptoms...

www.kgou.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Oklahoma State
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease

Your annual screening mammogram may do more than spot breast cancer early -- it may give you a heads up on your heart disease risk, too. Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas -- known as breast arterial calcification, or BAC -- are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with advancing age, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation. (It is not the same as calcification of the inner layer of the arteries that is often found in smokers or people with high cholesterol.)
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Memory Loss#Oklahomans#Stateimpact Oklahoma
The Guardian

Long naps may be early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, study shows

Taking long naps could be a precursor of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study that tracked the daytime sleeping habits of elderly people. The findings could help resolve the conflicting results of the effects of napping on cognition in older adults, with some previous studies highlighting the benefits of a siesta on mood, alertness and performance on mental tasks.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Medication for low blood pressure not necessary

Dear Dr. Roach: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are on the lower side, closer to 98 to 105 for the top number.
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Seven in ten people with long Covid 'experience memory issues'

Seven in ten people with long Covid experience issues with their memory and concentration months after catching the virus, new research suggests. In a study of 181 patients, 78 per cent reported difficulty concentrating, 69 per cent reported brain fog and 68 per cent reported forgetfulness, reports the Daily Record.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Memory Issues Plague Long COVID Patients

Memory and concentration problems haunt 7 in 10 patients with long COVID, a pair of new studies indicate. The findings suggest that COVID-19 has a notable impact on brain health, even if the precise underlying mechanisms remain unclear, British researchers said. "We set out to explore whether some of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Brain fog: Memory and attention after COVID-19

As a neurologist working in the COVID Survivorship Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, I find that my patients all have similar issues. It's hard to concentrate, they say. They can't think of a specific word they want to use, and they are uncharacteristically forgetful. Those who come to...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy