15 ‘Bob’s Burgers’ T-Shirts Super Fans Will Love

The Bob's Burgers Movie is giving fans a free sample at their WonderCon panel. On April 3, the minds behind the beloved Fox Animation show will get to share what they've been cooking up. 20th Century Studios is teasing a big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the Emmy-winning series. Loren Bouchard and his crew are more than excited for people to finally see what they've been working on. Due to the pandemic, plans have shuffled and release dates have slid all across the entertainment industry. With the theater business looking like it's on the mend, it will be interesting to see how a beloved show's audience travels when The Bob's Burgers Movie hit the big screen on May 27th. All of the series stars are along for the ride like H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, John Roberts and Eugene Mirman. Take a look at the poster own below with the announcement.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO