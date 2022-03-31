ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Gifted Gown celebrating National Prom Day

By Beth Finello
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Gifted Gown is making sure no one misses out on the...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Make your home decor pop this season on a budget

INDIANAPOLIS – Nicole Rene is helping you make your spring decor pop while not breaking the bank!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

How to avoid and recognize phishing emails

Sometimes scams are easy to spot, but other times they can be intricate and appear legitimate. Phishing emails are one of the biggest culprits in online scams. WGU Indiana stops by to give some tips on how to avoid falling victim to these predatory scams. Watch the video above for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Taking kids’ sleepovers to the next level

Sleepovers are a time for friends to bond and make memories. A pair of central Indiana moms have taken sleepovers to the next level by creating a slumber party business!. Festa Sleepover will not just deliver adorable tents (dog, mermaid, rainbow), but they will set them up and take them down for you!
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gifted#Indy Now Connect#Tiktok
Fox 59

IndyCraftivist wants to change the world through crafting

The pandemic changed life for former costume maker Jocelyn Sparkles. Sparkles decided to use her background and love of crafting to open an upcycling business. IndyCraftivist specializes in clothing and accessories that have been repurposed. In the video above, you can see some of her work with masks turned into...
CATS
Fox 59

Star of Indiana-based film on filming in French Lick

INDIANAPOLIS– “So Cold the River” is a chilling, suspenseful adaptation of a book by the same name. The book’s author is an Indiana native. Michael Koryta used West Baden and French Lick as the setting for his novel, and it came full circle when the movie version of “So Cold the River” was filmed on location entirely at West Baden Springs Hotel and the surrounding community. This is the highest-scale movie made in Indiana since Rudy in 1993.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now Book Club: Highlighting local Black authors

Keshia McEntire with the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by Indy Now to highlight local Black authors. Dear Black Girl: Letters from Your Sisters by Tamara Winfrey Harris. That Is My Dream!: A picture book of Langston Hughes’s “Dream Variation“. Black in Indiana by Eunice Brewer-Trotter. Girls of Might...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022

Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film …. Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …. IMPD releases video from night of shooting that severely …. Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply …. 50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground …. Indy sees reduction...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox 59

Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film with original family

Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film with original family. Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film …. Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …. IMPD releases video from night of shooting that severely …. Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply …. 50...
INDIANA STATE
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Indiana Artisan Marketplace

About 80 artisans from across Indiana are expected to showcase their original art and offer tastes of their small-batch food and wine. Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022. Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy